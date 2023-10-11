Brevard County man wins $1M in Florida lottery scratch-off game

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County man struck it big on a $50 scratch-off Florida lottery ticket, winning a $1 million prize.

Lottery officials announced that Paul Nitz, 54, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Nitz purchased the $50 from the 500X THE CASH ticket from a Merritt Island Publix located at 125 East Merritt Island Causeway. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket, according to a news release.

Lottery officials said the $50 scratch-off game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million and has the best odds to “become an instant millionaire!”

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

