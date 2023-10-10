Man caught beating shark with hammer on Brevard County beach gets probation

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man who beat a shark with a hammer on a Brevard County beach in December 2022 received probation and was ordered to make a $250 donation to the Brevard Zoo, records show.

Brian Zachary Wadill pleaded no contest to a second-degree count of violating state rules regarding the possession and harvesting of sharks. He was given 12 months probation in July.

As part of his probation, Wadill must make a $250 donation to the Brevard Zoo and is not allowed to fish during the 12-month period. He was also ordered to take a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation shore-based shark fishing course.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Indian Harbour Beach police said Waddill caught a lemon shark on Dec. 20, 2022, at Bicentennial Beach Park and hit the shark with a hammer multiple times in the head. The incident was caught on Harbour House Oceanfront’s 24/7 live surf cam.

After the beating, the shark was dragged back into the ocean.

Lemon sharks are one of the 28 protected shark species in Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

