Feds want 74-year-old Brevard pastor to spend 7 months in prison for Capitol attack

Surveillance footage from inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan., 6, 2021, shows a man the FBI identified as James Cusick inside the Capitol Rotunda (Courtesy: U.S. Dept. of Justice)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal prosecutors want a 74-year-old Brevard County pastor to spend seven months in prison for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

James Cusick and his son Casey, 38, were arrested by the FBI in June of 2021 along with David Lesperance, 71, who was a member of their church congregation at Global Outreach Church of Melbourne.

They were all found guilty in July of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct inside a restricted building and the Capitol, and parading or demonstrating inside the Capitol.

According to a sentencing memorandum submitted to federal court on Tuesday, prosecutors urged a judge to sentence James Cusick to seven months in prison, one year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

“J. Cusick chose to ignore unmistakable proof of the forcible nature of the riot — proof that included shattered glass panes near the Senate Wing Door, a blaring alarm sound, and scores of officers converging on the Capitol just as J. Cusick and his companions were about to enter,” prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors want Casey Cusick to spend nine months in prison.

“C. Cusick not only participated in the riot — he memorialized the occasion by recording video inside the Capitol building,” they wrote in their court documents.

They urged the judge to sentence Lesperance to seven months in prison.

“Lesperance recorded on video — and repeatedly celebrated — the mayhem that was unfolding before his eyes, variously declaring ‘this is doing it bigly!’ and ‘do the Inauguration in the basement,’” prosecutors wrote.

Attorneys for all three men were expected to submit their own arguments for sentencing, which is scheduled for Thursday.

