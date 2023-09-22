Capitol attack suspect arrested in Orlando gets nearly 3-year sentence

FBI: Photo of Jonathan Munafo taking a Capitol police officer's shield during the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man arrested in Orlando for charges connected to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to nearly three years in prison on Friday.

FBI agents arrested Jonathan Munafo in Orlando in April 2021 after they claimed he punched a police officer and stole a riot shield during the riot at the Capitol.

He accepted a plea deal in April, pleading guilty to civil disorder and assaulting officers.

In court on Friday, a federal judge sentenced Munafo to two terms of 33 months in prison to run at the same time, followed by three years of supervised probation.

Munafo is already serving a 24-month federal prison sentence for an unrelated case in Michigan, where he was accused of sending threats to the governor, Gretchen Whitmer.

