Capitol attack suspect arrested in Orlando gets nearly 3-year sentence

Jonathan Munafo already serving prison time for unrelated charge

Erik Sandoval, Investigative Reporter

FBI: Photo of Jonathan Munafo taking a Capitol police officer's shield during the Jan. 6 riot (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man arrested in Orlando for charges connected to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to nearly three years in prison on Friday.

FBI agents arrested Jonathan Munafo in Orlando in April 2021 after they claimed he punched a police officer and stole a riot shield during the riot at the Capitol.

He accepted a plea deal in April, pleading guilty to civil disorder and assaulting officers.

In court on Friday, a federal judge sentenced Munafo to two terms of 33 months in prison to run at the same time, followed by three years of supervised probation.

Munafo is already serving a 24-month federal prison sentence for an unrelated case in Michigan, where he was accused of sending threats to the governor, Gretchen Whitmer.

About the Author:

Erik Sandoval joined the News 6 team as a reporter in May 2013 and became an Investigator in 2020. During his time at News 6, Erik has covered several major stories, including the 2016 Presidential campaign. He was also one of the first reporters live on the air at the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

