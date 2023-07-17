84º

Brevard church leaders, member found guilty in Capitol attack

Sentencing set for James and Casey Cusick, David Lesperance

Erik Sandoval, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Jan. 6, Capitol riot, James Cusick, Casey Cusick, David Lesperance, Brevard County, Melbourne, Global Outreach Church of Melbourne
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two Brevard County church leaders and a church member were found guilty for their roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

James and Casey Cusick and David Lesperance were arrested in June 2021.

The Cusicks lead Global Outreach Church of Melbourne, and Lesperance attended church there, according to court records.

They were each charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, violent entry in the Capitol, and picketing inside the Capitol.

Late Friday, a jury in Washington found all three men guilty of all four charges against them.

Their sentencing is set for October.

