Brevard church leaders, member found guilty in Capitol attack

Surveillance footage from inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan., 6, 2021, shows a man the FBI identified as James Cusick inside the Capitol Rotunda (Courtesy: U.S. Dept. of Justice)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two Brevard County church leaders and a church member were found guilty for their roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

James and Casey Cusick and David Lesperance were arrested in June 2021.

The Cusicks lead Global Outreach Church of Melbourne, and Lesperance attended church there, according to court records.

They were each charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, violent entry in the Capitol, and picketing inside the Capitol.

Late Friday, a jury in Washington found all three men guilty of all four charges against them.

Their sentencing is set for October.