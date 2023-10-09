Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers Brevard County residents special ticket offer

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering a special ticket discount for Brevard County residents, starting next week.

The annual Salute to Brevard gives residents a 67% discount on regular admission tickets. This year it runs from Oct. 16 to Oct. 29.

During the two-week event, regular admission tickets for up to six people will be $19 (plus tax) for adults and $14 (plus tax) for children ages 3-11.

“This year marks the 24th year we have hosted Salute to Brevard at the visitor complex,” Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, said in a release. “This event is an ideal way to thank our neighbors for supporting the visitor complex with a special discounted admission while also helping an invaluable community partner collect donations to further their mission to help those in need.”

You can bring canned goods and non-perishable food items, baby formula and food, and hygiene products that will be donated to the Sharing Center of Central Brevard.

Last year, 6,750 pounds of donated items were collected.

