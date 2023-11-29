Search continues in weekslong disappearance of Mount Dora mother

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – On Wednesday, detectives were seen back in the neighborhood where a missing mother of three hasn’t been seen since Nov. 2.

Mount Dora police declined to share more information about Nicole Baldwin’s disappearance publicly to protect their investigation. Detectives knocked on doors close to her home in the Lancaster subdivision near County Road 44.

Baldwin’s oldest daughter, Alisha, told News 6 that her family is now moving out of their home.

“We were supposed to be moving out of this house together,” Baldwin said. “Definitely a rough step doing this without my mom here.”

Alisha Baldwin last saw her mother shortly after her 20th birthday. She said all of her personal belongings, like her phone and purse, were left at the house.

“Definitely unusual,” Baldwin said. “I miss her. I miss talking to her. I miss her presence. I miss her smile. I miss her never-ending love, and her not being here — it’s really hard to move on.”

Photographs of Nicole Baldwin with her daughter, Alisha Baldwin (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Alisha Baldwin said police spent hours collecting evidence at their family’s home this week.

News 6 spoke to Orlando Rolon, a former police chief in Orlando and law enforcement expert, about what’s needed to solve a case like this. Rolon said investigators will look at every piece of evidence possible.

“For example, cell phone service, interviews with family members and friends. They’ll look at hospital records,” Rolon said. “The longer the time passes, then of course, that raises concerns.”

Rolon said it also takes time for detectives to verify the information they collect, but they need information from the public to find Baldwin as fast as possible.

“There are going to be a lot of moving parts during the investigative process, but what’s key is anyone that may have information as minute or little as it might seem to them, they need to come forward with it,” Rolon said.

Mount Dora police announced that they are actively searching for Nicole Baldwin. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call them at 352-735-7130.

