Police activity at Mount Dora home related to search for missing woman, officials say

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Law enforcement activity at a Lake County home is connected to an investigation into a missing woman, Mount Dora police said on Tuesday.

Interim police Chief Michael Gibson said the law enforcement activity on Strathmore Circle is related to the department’s on-going missing person investigation involving Nicole Baldwin.

Baldwin, 41, was last seen Nov. 2 at home in Lancaster at Loch Leven off County Road 44 in Mount Dora.

According to Mount Dora police, Baldwin left behind her personal belongings, including her phone, Apple watch, purse, debit card and shoes.

Police said Baldwin has not been in contact with her children or friends, which is out of character for her.

Baldwin, last seen wearing a nightgown and no shoes, has tattoos of a rose on her right hand and tattoos of flowers on her left shoulder down to her elbow.

Police said she also has a condition that requires medication and she may need medical attention.

In addition, a Facebook page has been set up called Help Find Nicole Baldwin that can be found by clicking here.

Anyone with information about Baldwin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130.

