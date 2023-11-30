Warmup is just around the corner for Central Florida. Here’s what to expect

After a cold and frosty start, we warmed up a little Wednesday.

In Orlando, we hit a high of 70. That is still 6 degrees below normal for this time of year. But it is warmer than Tuesday.

We have one more cold night before the warmup really gets going on Thursday.

For the second night in a row, we have a Frost Advisory in effect for Marion and Putnam counties. This time it runs from 1 - 8 a.m.

The lows on Wednesday morning were the coldest of the season so far.

The low of 46 we dropped to in Orlando is only 1 degree warmer than the coldest night of the year from back on Jan. 21!

Here is a look back to the temps you woke up to this morning in Central Florida.

Here are the lows for tonight.

The temperature forecast will leave some areas in northern Lake and inland Volusia counties with light frost, although it is not expected to be widespread.

Thursday, light winds will shift onshore, accompanied by increasing sunshine that will elevate temperatures into the 70s.

A slight uptick in cloud cover is anticipated as moisture makes its way back into the region. Overall, Thursday is shaping up to be a delightful day for outdoor activities and outside work.

On Friday, high pressure builds east bringing southeast winds, ushering in higher humidity levels. Despite this, the forecast remains dry, with no notable chances of showers or storms.

Temperatures will rise above normal, reaching the lower 80s, while overnight lows on Friday morning in the upper 50s to 60s will warm into the mid to upper 60s by Friday night.

Rain chances go up to 20% by Saturday.

