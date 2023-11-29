Baby adopted after being found abandoned in cold Florida outdoors

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A baby girl who was found abandoned early this year on a hill in Mulberry was recently adopted, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl’s new mom and dad posed for photos Wednesday morning with sheriff’s office personnel, asking that their names go unpublished.

“We are thrilled to share with you these photos from this morning of this precious angel with her new mom and dad, along with PCSO’s Detective Green and Sgt. Ryan,” the sheriff’s office’s social media post states.

At the onset, her rescuers with Polk County Fire Rescue determined she had been born about an hour before she was found, wrapped in a blanket near a mobile home park as outside temperatures dipped into the lower 50s.

Authorities were unable to locate or identify the girl’s biological parents.

