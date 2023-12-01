Therapist accused of showering with, abusing patient at Rockledge practice

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A certified behavior analyst posted a $35,000 bond on Friday following his arrest on allegations he sexually abused a boy at his practice.

Inside BASIX Behavioral Health Services on US-1, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Fischetti took showers with the boy, which included sex on three occasions.

It all happened during therapy sessions while the boy, who had autism, was in the fifth or sixth grade, investigators said.

An affidavit says the boy — who’s now in high school — recently came forward to his school counselor.

Fischetti was pictured Friday in an arrest warrant.

The 40-year-old’s mugshot won’t be available online until Saturday.

Friday, the Brevard County Jail told News 6 reporter James Sparvero that the Fischetti posted his bond just before he was scheduled to appear before a judge on his felony charge of lewd conduct with a child.

Investigators said Fischetti initially admitted to watching the boy shower, saying that the boy needed help cleaning himself, but he said he never got in the shower with him.

When confronted with the allegations, the affidavit reads the therapist responded, “Well, that’s unfortunate.”

“He also confessed to directing this innocent child to shower in front of him, claiming he was doing it to help the child have better hygiene skills,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey later said in a news briefing. “Well, here’s the shocker for you: at no time did the parents ever report or express concerns about the child’s hygiene habits, nor were they ever approached by Fischetti about that matter, as well.”

Another employee at BASIX said the office has no comment about Fischetti’s arrest.

While the owner prepared to walk out of jail Friday, his practice was still open.

