Driver killed after crashing into a traffic sign pole on I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old man was killed on Interstate 95 Thursday afternoon when the vehicle he was in hit a pole.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 north of State Road 520 in north Brevard County around 4 p.m.

Troopers say the victim, who was from Satellite Beach, for some reason lost control of his vehicle, causing it to run off the road, crashing with a concrete traffic support sign on the grassy shoulder.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

No other information is available at this time. FHP is investigating.

