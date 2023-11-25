Burning semi trailer slows traffic on I-95 in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach firefighters put out a burning semi trailer on Interstate 95 early Saturday.

Crews responded to the area of mile marker 265, where the two right lanes of northbound I-95 were blocked off as firefighters doused the flames.

The driver of the semitruck was reportedly headed from Plant City to Jacksonville with a load of produce and had since disconnected the trailer from the cab by the time the Daytona Beach Fire Department arrived to wet things down.

No injuries were reported, firefighters said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: