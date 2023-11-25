73º
Burning semi trailer slows traffic on I-95 in Daytona Beach

No injuries reported

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Burning tractor trailer slows traffic on I-95 in Daytona Beach. (Daytona Beach Fire Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach firefighters put out a burning semi trailer on Interstate 95 early Saturday.

Crews responded to the area of mile marker 265, where the two right lanes of northbound I-95 were blocked off as firefighters doused the flames.

The driver of the semitruck was reportedly headed from Plant City to Jacksonville with a load of produce and had since disconnected the trailer from the cab by the time the Daytona Beach Fire Department arrived to wet things down.

No injuries were reported, firefighters said.

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

