Crash in Volusia County kills Edgewater man, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash near New Smyrna Beach left a 21-year-old Edgewater man dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred overnight along Edgewater Canal Road, south of Tatum Boulevard, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the man was driving a pickup truck southbound on Edgewater Canal Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway to the right.

The truck entered a canal and overturned, the report states.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

FHP is still investigating when the crash occurred, noting in the report that troopers responded to the scene shortly after 10:26 a.m. Saturday and located the pickup truck fully submerged.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: