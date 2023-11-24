New signs to be enforced near Longwood Elementary School

LONGWOOD, Fla. – New traffic rules are set to start at Longwood Elementary School next week, according to school officials.

In a release earlier this month, the school announced that new road signs had been placed by the city at East Jessup Avenue and East Church Avenue.

“This signage was deemed critical based on the pattern of driving in association with the Longwood ES drop-off/pick-up line,” the school wrote.

According to the school, these signs include no left turns onto South Lakeview Drive during school drop-off and pickup times, and other signage has been placed for crosswalks.

Map of the new traffic rules near Longwood Elementary School (Longwood Elementary School)

After the signs were placed, school officials said that traffic in the pickup and drop-off lines had begun to move quicker, and students were made safer.

A “no right turn” sign is expected to be placed at Church Avenue, which will leave the following two options for joining the car line:

From East Warren Avenue

From East Bay Avenue

“Although we know that Warren is a legal option to enter the carline, the route that we request is Wayman, Bay, and Lakeview...” the release says. “Entering from 434--> to Wayman--> to Bay--> to Lakeview tends to be the easiest and quickest (and safest) way to enter. Or, if coming from the Orange Avenue side, please use Wayman--> to Bay--> to Lakeview.”

The release shows that Longwood police are set to enforce all signage on Monday after students return from fall break.

Anyone with questions is urged to call (407) 746-5200 or email ljones@myscps.us.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: