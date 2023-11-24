63º
Vehicle strikes mailboxes, car, 2 homes in Ocala

Driver suffers minor injuries in wreck on NE 8th Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Ocala crash (Daniel Dahm, Ocala Police Department)

OCALA, Fla. – A vehicle struck mailboxes, another car and two homes Friday in Ocala, but no serious injuries were reported, police said.

The rollover crash happened on NE 8th Avenue near NE 9th Street.

Ocala police said the vehicle was traveling on NE 8th Avenue when the crashes occurred.

The homes were occupied, but no one inside was injured, according to police.

The driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

A photo posted on Facebook by police shows a white vehicle on its side next to a house.

NE 8th Avenue was blocked from NE 9th Street to NE 11th Street, but it was reopened around 1 p.m.

The crash is under investigation.

