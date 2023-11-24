Orlando man killed in rollover crash on Old Winter Garden Road

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 24-year-old Orlando man was ejected from his car and killed Thanksgiving night in two-vehicle rollover crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The deadly wreck happened around 9:20 p.m. on Old Winter Garden Road near Tyler Avenue.

The FHP said the man was driving a 2012 Honda Civic west on Old Winter Garden Road in the outside lane and attempted to pass traffic.

According to an FHP crash report, the Civic entered the left turn lane, prompting the driver to overcorrect and lose control of his car. The front right of the Civic struck the left rear of a 2019 Dodge Charger driven by a 31-year-old Orlando woman, causing the Civic to overturn several times, troopers said.

The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his car, which ended up on its roof, the FHP said. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead, the crash report stated.

The woman was not injured and stayed at the scene, the FHP said.

An investigation is ongoing.