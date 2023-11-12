Fire chief expected to be OK after driver slams into emergency vehicle on I-95 in Brevard County

A Brevard County district fire chief is expected to be OK after the vehicle they were in was struck while crews were working a crash scene in Interstate 95.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County district fire chief is expected to be OK after the vehicle he was in was struck while crews were working a crash scene in Interstate 95 on Sunday, according to a news release.

Brevard County Fire Rescue officials said the district chief was inside of the District 20 vehicle with when it was struck while working “a scene.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 around 3:09 p.m.

Troopers said a Lexus IS was traveling northbound on I-95 in the area of mile marker 215 at the same time a Brevard Fire Rescue pickup truck was responding to a vehicle fire on the outside shoulder of the interstate.

According to a crash report, the BCFR truck had its emergency lights activated and began traveling northbound on the inside shoulder due to the lane closure ahead. The truck started to cross the northbound lanes in an attempt to respond to the outside shoulder.

The Lexus’ driver failed to yield to the emergency vehicle ahead and crashed into the right side of the truck, causing the pickup truck to overturn on its left side, according to the FHP.

The district chief, only identified as a 38-year-old man, was not injured.

Troopers said the driver of the Lexus, a 49-year-old man was not injured, but his passenger was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

“While we are happy to report the Chief is going to be ok, we want to reiterate the importance of obeying the Move Over law. The Florida Statute requires vehicles to move over a lane for emergency vehicles or slow down to a speed 20 mph below the posted speed limit,” the release read in part.

A Brevard County district fire chief is expected to be OK after the vehicle they were in was struck while crews were working a crash scene in Interstate 95. (Brevard County Fire Rescue)

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: