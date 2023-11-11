Brevard man killed after walking into street, being struck by 2 vehicles

Lines painted on the center of a road.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An elderly Brevard County man was killed on Friday evening after being struck by two vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said that the crash happened along North Wickham Road near Interlachen Road around 7:26 p.m.

In a crash report, troopers explained that a pickup truck was heading west along North Wickham Road when an 81-year-old Titusville man walked into its path.

The man had been walking into the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk, and the truck swerved to avoid hitting him, the report shows.

Despite the effort, the front-left of the truck struck the man, who fell into the path of an oncoming SUV, troopers said.

As a result, the SUV struck the man, and he died at the scene, according to the report.

Investigators said that neither of the drivers nor the truck’s passenger were injured in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation. No additional information has been provided at this time.

