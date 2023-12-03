1 killed, 3 hurt in fiery Osceola County crash after SUV makes left turn

Lines painted on the center of a road.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning after a crash in Poinciana, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a release, troopers said the crash happened around 12:03 a.m. along Marigold Avenue.

An SUV was driving north along Marigold Avenue while the motorcycle was driving south — both approaching San Miguel Road, the release shows.

When the SUV tried to take a left turn onto San Miguel Street, it entered into the path of the motorcycle, sparking the crash, troopers said.

According to the release, both vehicles became “engulfed in flames,” and the motorcyclist — a 29-year-old Kissimmee man — died at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver and two passengers of the SUV suffered minor injuries, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment, troopers explained.

This crash remains under investigation. No additional information has been provided.

