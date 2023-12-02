Marion County deputies respond to vehicle crash, find man who had been shot

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle that was involved in a possible crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the area behind the Marion Oaks Community Center, located in the 297 block of Marion Oaks Lane in Ocala, in reference to the vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they located a man in the vehicle who had been shot, sheriff’s office officials said.

The man was transported a local hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

Officials did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if the man was the driver or passenger in the vehicle he was found in.

MCSO major crimes detectives responded and are conducting the investigation, according to the release.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call 352-732-9111.

