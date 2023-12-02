81º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Marion County deputies respond to vehicle crash, find man who had been shot

Possible crash happened in area area behind the Marion Oaks Community Center in Ocala

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Marion County, Shooting, Ocala
Marion County Sheriff's Office vehicle (file) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle that was involved in a possible crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the area behind the Marion Oaks Community Center, located in the 297 block of Marion Oaks Lane in Ocala, in reference to the vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they located a man in the vehicle who had been shot, sheriff’s office officials said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The man was transported a local hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

Officials did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if the man was the driver or passenger in the vehicle he was found in.

MCSO major crimes detectives responded and are conducting the investigation, according to the release.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call 352-732-9111.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email