Troopers investigating fatal Marion County crash on Highway 301

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash that has the southbound lanes of Highway 301 shut down, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The deadly crash happened in the 15500 block of Highway 301 North near the intersection of Highway 316 on Wednesday evening.

Deputies said the southbound lanes of Highway 301 are closed while the crash is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol. Traffic is being diverted westbound on Highway 316.

Please use caution and obey all law enforcement officers directing traffic, deputies said.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

