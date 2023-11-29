Traffic blocked in Marion County after 5-vehicle crash sends 1 to hospital

Fire officials said that the crash happened along Southwest 60th Avenue in Ocala.

OCALA, Fla. – A five-car crash in Ocala blocked traffic on Wednesday evening, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

In a release, fire officials cautioned drivers to expect traffic delays along Southwest 60th Avenue near Southwest 38th Street as a result of the crash.

As of 6:07 p.m. on Wednesday, the right lane on Southwest 60th Avenue was blocked, fire officials said.

The release shows that one patient was taken to the hospital, though no details were given about the conditions of any other people involved in the crash.

