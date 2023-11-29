Correctional officer accused in Marion County hit-and-run racing crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old Ocala man arrested this week faces charges in an alleged Marion County street racing crash that left a Corvette in pieces and its driver in the hospital.

Jacob Carmack, who is a correctional officer with CoreCivic in Citrus County, faces charges of reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury, crash involving death or personal injuries for the failure to remain on scene or report to law enforcement and racing on highways, according to a news release.

Carmack is accused of being the bearded man pictured wearing a baseball cap in photos of the Nov. 18 wreck, allegedly seen checking on the Corvette’s injured driver after covertly stowing his own vehicle away, what authorities said was a Ford Mustang.

Pictures of a man troopers believe drove the other car involved in a high-speed crash in Marion County Saturday. (Florida highway Patrol)

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Corvette and Mustang were seen speeding and making reckless lane changes on westbound State Road 200 just before 8:30 a.m., when the Corvette reportedly struck a Toyota Prius in the area of SW 80th Street. The Corvette then left the roadway, clipping a utility pole and a tree in a crash that ejected the driver and tore the vehicle apart, troopers said.

Carmack then briefly parked, concealing his Mustang at a local business’ parking lot to check on the Corvette’s driver before fleeing the scene, according to FHP.

Troopers credited investigative efforts and tips from the public in Carmack’s identification and arrest as the alleged driver of the Mustang.

