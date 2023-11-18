Crash eviscerates Corvette, sends driver to hospital in Marion County, firefighters say

Driver hospitalized after crash in Marion County leaves Corvette in pieces, firefighters say.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A crash Saturday morning in Marion County left a Corvette in pieces and sent its driver to the hospital, according to firefighters.

Marion County Fire Rescue reached the intersection of SW Highway 200 and SW 80th Street at 8:29 a.m., where multiple 911 callers had reported a white Corvette left the roadway, clipped a power pole and broke apart.

The driver of the Corvette was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert, according to a post on the fire department’s social media.

SW Highway 200 was closed in the area due to low-hanging power lines after the crash, the post states. Firefighters secured the scene until a power company and Florida Highway Patrol responded, according to the fire department.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

