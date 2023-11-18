Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on road in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Summerfield woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck on Friday while she walked on a Marion County road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on SE 47th Avenue, south of its intersection with SE 138th Street, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the Summerfield woman was talking southbound on SE 47th Avenue in the right portion of the northbound lane, facing traffic, when she was struck by the front right of a pickup truck being driven northbound by a 73-year-old Belleview man.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue, troopers said. The 73-year-old man and his passenger, a 57-year-old man from Belleview, were not injured in the crash, the report states.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Troopers noted the weather was cloudy and dark, adding the roadway was not illuminated.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: