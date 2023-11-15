Man arrested in fatal Orlando hit-and-run from March 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in March 2022, hours before another deadly wreck in the city.

Armani English, 21, was booked into the Orange County jail on Tuesday and faces charges from the wreck on Colonial Drive that killed 47-year-old pedestrian Ryan Bagwell.

According to investigators, the first hit-and-run happened March 28 on Colonial Drive around 3:30 p.m. and the second wreck occurred just before midnight at the intersection of Kirkman and Vineland roads.

According to an arrest affidavit, English and a passenger “attempted to abandon the vehicle at a secondary location” after the crash that killed Bagwell.

The affidavit shows English and the passenger were apprehended and the passenger told officers that English tried to swerve to miss the pedestrian, but Bagwell moved in the same direction and was struck.

The passenger said he and English panicked because they didn’t know what to do and drove off, according to the affidavit.

English faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash involving death and vehicular homicide.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: