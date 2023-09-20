VIDEO: Man accused of DUI crashes into multiple cars, flees police in Daytona Beach Shores

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A man accused of DUI crashed into multiple cars while fleeing police in Daytona Beach Shores, according to the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety.

Tyler Vahldieck was arrested Saturday on several charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, DUI with property damage and leaving the scene of a crash.

According to the department, an officer responded to a crash near South Atlantic Avenue and Dunlawton Boulevard, where the victims said a green Dodge Charger drove away after the wreck.

As they received the information, an officer saw the Dodge Charger pass the crash site, and the officer began to follow the vehicle.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Video released by the department shows the officer following the Dodge Charger as it makes a turn and crashes into parked vehicles.

The driver then speeds off until being pulled over near Dunlawton Avenue and Halifax Drive in Port Orange, the department said.

Watch the full video below:

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: