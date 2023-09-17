WILD VIDEO: ‘Look at them freaking teeth:’ Beachgoers rescue large shark on Florida beach

You’ll never guess what Tina Fey captured on video while recently visiting a Florida beach. No, not THAT Tina Fey.

Fey, a Texas resident, said she was at Pensacola Beach celebrating her one-year anniversary – the same beach she was married on.

She shot video of a large mako shark that washed ashore Thursday on Pensacola Beach.

Several beachgoers can be seen struggling to drag the shark back into the Gulf in the two-minute long video that Fey posted on Facebook.

[TRENDING: A cool front is on the way to Central Florida | Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that killed 19-year-old Orlando man, troopers say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Fey told News 6, “I was a little down the beach in the water shelling, my husband and our friend was sitting down just enjoying the view when the view. They spotted the shark coming in and yelled at me to get out of the water.”

She said when she spotted the fin in the water, she ran to her husband.

“The next I knew the mako darted onto shore at a fast speed,” Fey said.

The shark can be seen thrashing in the shallow water as a group of men grab the shark by the tail. At one point someone in the video can be heard saying, “Babe it’s too dangerous. Don’t be doing that!”

Eventually the group is able to turn the shark around and get it into deep enough water that it was able to swim away on its own while people can be heard cheering in the video.

“It hasn’t changed my mind about swimming in the water, but I do keep an eye out for them. We were swimming in the same area today ,” Fey said on Sunday.

WEAR-TV in Pensacola posted on Friday that showing a video of a deceased mako shark in the waters off Pensacola Beach, although there has not been confirmation that it is the same shark that beachgoers helped on Thursday.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: