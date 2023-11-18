Crash shuts down traffic along SR-429 in Seminole County

A crash shut down traffic along State Road 429 in Seminole County on Friday night.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash along State Road 429 on Friday night shut down traffic in Seminole County, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

In a release, FDOT said that the crash happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 51 shortly after 7 p.m.

As a result, all lanes were closed, the release states.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

