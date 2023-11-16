‘She was everything:’ $5K reward offered in Orlando hit-and-run crash that killed 5-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in an Orlando hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old girl, according to police.

Aiyanna McCoy was riding in an Uber with her aunt and two sisters Saturday night when they were struck by a silver Mercedes-Benz on North Orange Blossom Trail near Ace Road.

Orlando police said Wednesday that Crimeline is offering a $5,000 reward for any tips leading to an arrest. A vigil was held to honor the girl’s life. During the vigil, Billy McCoy — Aiyanna’s father — said he was trying to be strong for his other children during this tragic time.

“She was so happy that day. She was so happy. We just want justice for our little baby,” McCoy said. “She was everything I ever had. She came at a time of darkness and she was lost in a tragic moment because someone was carelessly drag racing, and they need to be found.”

According to the department, the silver Mercedes-Benz became inoperable after the crash, and the driver ran away before being picked up by another vehicle. The model of that vehicle is unknown.

Aiyanna was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said. Aiyanna’s aunt, 26, suffered “significant injuries” but was expected to survive and Aiyanna’s two sisters suffered minor injuries. The man driving the SUV, a 54-year-old man, was not injured.

Aiyanna’s mother, who said she’s not ready to comment publicly about her daughter’s death, was not in the vehicle.

Orange County Public Schools set up a memorial fund to help cover medical expenses for the family. To donate, click here.

Anyone with information in the hit-and-run is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 800-923-TIPS.

