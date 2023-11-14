5-year-old girl killed in Orlando hit-and-run crash was traveling in Uber with family, attorney says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 5-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orlando was traveling in an Uber with her aunt and sisters, the family’s attorney said Tuesday in a statement.

Aiyanna McCoy and her family were struck Saturday night by a silver Mercedes while they were in the Uber, a Nissan Pathfinder, on North Orange Blossom Trail near Ace Road in Orange County.

According to the statement released by East Law of Florida, Aiyanna was a “vibrant kindergartner” and had a “joyous spirit, love for dance, singing and gymnastics.”

“The family is devastated by the loss of their beloved (Aiyanna) and is seeking prayer and justice in this tragic case. They call upon the community to come forward with any information that could lead to the apprehension of the driver responsible for (Aiyanna’s) untimely death,” the statement reads in part.

According to the Orlando Police Department, the silver Mercedes became inoperable after the crash, and the driver ran away before being picked up by another vehicle. The make and model of that vehicle are unknown.

Aiyanna was taken to a hospital, where she died. Aiyanna’s aunt, 26, suffered “significant injuries” but was expected to survive. Aiyanna’s two sisters, ages 4 and 9, suffered minor injuries, police said. The Uber driver, a 54-year-old man, was not injured.

Aiyanna’s mother, who said she’s not ready to comment publicly about her daughter’s death, was not in the vehicle.

“Our hearts go out to (Aiyanna’s) family during this unimaginably difficult time. We are committed to pursuing justice for (Aiyanna) and her loved ones. We urge anyone with information about the hit-and-run incident to come forward and assist law enforcement in their efforts to bring the responsible party to justice,” Isaac East, the family’s attorney, said in a statement.

Orange County Public Schools set up a memorial fund to help cover medical expenses for the family and the cost of the funeral for the girl. To donate, click here.

Anyone with information in the hit-and-run is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 800-923-TIPS.

