1 killed, 1 seriously injured in I-75 crash in Marion County

Crash happened near mile marker 258

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Marion County crash on I-75 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a crash on I-75 in Marion County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes Thursday around 9 p.m. near mile marker 358.

According to a crash report, a sedan veered to the left across the emergency lane and into the grass median, hitting the guardrail multiple times.

Troopers said the impacts caused the vehicle to get back into the southbound lanes in front of an SUV, causing the SUV to hit the back of the sedan.

A man in the rear seat of the sedan, whose age has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in the passenger seat was seriously injured.

The driver of the sedan, a 25-year-old New York man, was arrested for driving without a license involving death.

FHP said the SUV’s driver and five passengers had minor injuries.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

