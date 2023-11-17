1 killed, 1 seriously injured in I-75 crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a crash on I-75 in Marion County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes Thursday around 9 p.m. near mile marker 358.

According to a crash report, a sedan veered to the left across the emergency lane and into the grass median, hitting the guardrail multiple times.

Troopers said the impacts caused the vehicle to get back into the southbound lanes in front of an SUV, causing the SUV to hit the back of the sedan.

A man in the rear seat of the sedan, whose age has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in the passenger seat was seriously injured.

The driver of the sedan, a 25-year-old New York man, was arrested for driving without a license involving death.

FHP said the SUV’s driver and five passengers had minor injuries.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: