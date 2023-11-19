Corvette was racing in Marion County crash, FHP looking for the other car, driver

Pictures of a man troopers believe drove the other car involved in a high-speed crash in Marion County Saturday.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol has released pictures of the other driver they say was involved in a crash that destroyed a Corvette and sent the driver to the hospital Saturday morning.

Troopers say the 2016 Corvette was racing with a Ford Mustang west on State Road 200, speeding and making reckless lane changes. Just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of SW 80 Street, troopers say the Corvette struck a Toyota Prius, which caused it to go off the road, strike a utility pole, and then a tree. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The pictures released by Florida Highway Patrol show a man in a pink-colored shirt, gray shorts and a black hat checking on the other driver before fleeing the area. Troopers say the man was heavy-set, appeared to be bald under the cap, had a beard and arm tattoos. They are looking for the public’s help to find him. They say he was driving a 2020-2023 model Ford Mustang, silver in color and with tinted windows.

If you have any information on the other driver, you are asked to call the FHP Communications Center at 1-800-387-1290, or the Crime Stoppers in your area.

