TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal rollover crash shuts down Interstate 4 in Deltona

Deadly wreck reported at mile marker 108

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Fatal crash slows traffic on Interstate 4 in Deltona (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DELTONA, Fla. – A fatal crash is impacting Wednesday morning traffic on Interstate 4 in Deltona, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash around 6 a.m., responding to mile marker 108 (Dirksen Drive).

All westbound lanes of I-4 were shut down in the area at last check. Anyone trying to use Dirksen Drive to enter westbound I-4 will encounter a roadblock as well.

Trooper Steve suggested taking Dirksen Drive west to Highway 17, then taking Highway 17 south in order to reconnect with I-4 in the Sanford area.

No further details about the crash have been shared or confirmed at the time of this report.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

