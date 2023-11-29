TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal rollover crash shuts down Interstate 4 in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. – A fatal crash is impacting Wednesday morning traffic on Interstate 4 in Deltona, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash around 6 a.m., responding to mile marker 108 (Dirksen Drive).

All westbound lanes of I-4 were shut down in the area at last check. Anyone trying to use Dirksen Drive to enter westbound I-4 will encounter a roadblock as well.

Trooper Steve suggested taking Dirksen Drive west to Highway 17, then taking Highway 17 south in order to reconnect with I-4 in the Sanford area.

** MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT **

- FATAL CRASH -

WB I-4 x Dirksen - SHUTDOWN!

- all westbound traffic diverted to Dirksen #crash #morning #volusia pic.twitter.com/a7FFLPTInC — “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) November 29, 2023

No further details about the crash have been shared or confirmed at the time of this report.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

