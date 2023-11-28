15 injured in Marion County crash with ambulance, pickup truck, bus

A crash involving an ambulance, a pickup truck and a small bus carrying special needs students injured 15 people on Tuesday morning, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Fifteen people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving an ambulance, a pickup truck and a small bus carrying special needs students, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

MCFR said they were dispatched to a crash involving the three vehicles at 8:58 a.m. at the intersection of SW 90th Street and SW 80th Avenue.

According to a news release, multiple 911 callers reported that the fire rescue vehicle was hit and rolled over on its side while responding to a medical call.

Officials said that a total of 15 patients were transported to local hospitals that included two Marion County firefighters, 11 special needs students on the bus, the bus driver and the driver of the pickup truck.

A crash involving an ambulance, a pickup truck and a small bus carrying special needs students injured 15 people on Tuesday morning, according to Marion County Fire Rescue. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

Eight of the students were transported as a precaution while three had minor injuries, according to the release.

The two firefighters were transported with minor injuries, officials said.

The crash is under investigation by Florida Highway Patrol.

