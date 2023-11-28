56º
Crash involving semi, dump truck closes Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Osceola County

2-vehicle crash happened on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway east of Arthur J Gallagher Boulevard

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

A crash involving a semi and a dump truck is slowing traffic in Osceola County. (Florida Highway Patrol)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving a semitruck and a dump truck has the westbound lanes of Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway closed in Osceola County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a semitruck, being driven by a 27-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway east of Arthur J Gallagher Boulevard, in the inside lane around 1 p.m.

At the same time, a dump truck, being driven by a 52-year-old man, was stopped for traffic ahead on westbound Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway east of Arthur J. Gallagher Boulevard in the inside lane.

According to a crash report, the driver of the semi failed to observe the dump truck ahead and crashed into the back of it.

Troopers said both drivers were not injured and remained on the scene.

According to the report, tow trucks are working on clearing up the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.

