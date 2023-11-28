‘I think it’s going to help a lot,’ Osceola County begins widening of Boggy Creek Road

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County is hoping to alleviate traffic on a busy road through a road widening project.

Earlier this week, the county announced on social media the Boggy Creek Widening and Improvement project is now underway.

Osceola County resident Marisol Medina said she deals with Boggy Creek Road traffic daily when picking up her child from Lake Tohopekliga High School.

“You know I live close by and it’s supposed to take me about 15 minutes and it normally takes me about 40 to an hour to get home and I just live right there,” Medina said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

However, Medina isn’t the only one frustrated with traffic on the busy road.

Harry Rodriguez lives in the East Lake Preserve neighborhood. He said people will use their neighborhood as a cut-through to avoid heavy traffic on Boggy Creek. He hopes the new expansion will prevent people from doing that.

“I’ve even taken that, that shortcut because sometimes I see there’s a lot of traffic here,” Rodriguez said. “So I’ll take this back road, and even in the back road, not so long ago, less than a year, they had to put speed bumps because people were speeding through there as well.”

Find more Boomtown reports on YouTube:

But, Osceola County officials are working toward a solution by taking Boggy Creek Road from two lanes to four from Simpson Road down to Narcoosee Road.

The county also plans to change signalization at intersections near schools along Boggy Creek, and add a multi-use path on the south side of the road and a sidewalk on the north side of the road.

In a statement to News 6, the county said:

“The start of the project to improve Boggy Creek Road, is just the latest effort by Osceola County to make significant changes to transportation infrastructure across the County. There are hundreds of millions of dollars at work to enhance road networks, alleviate traffic congestion, and enhance overall transportation accessibility. These investments underscore Osceola County’s commitment to improving residents’ daily commutes, and ensuring the region’s infrastructure keeps pace with its growing population. The Boggy Creek Road project represents the most recent step in this broader strategy, with the ultimate goal of building a robust and forward-looking transportation infrastructure that meets the needs of the community now and in the years to come. “Other projects underway or slated to begin soon include: Simpson Road, Partin Settlement Road, Poinciana Boulevard and Neptune Road. Earlier this year, the county completed the extension of Bill Beck Boulevard, which marks the first completed project of the largest road-building program in Osceola County history. The county is also working with its partners to construct hundreds of millions of dollars more in roadways over the next 20 years.” Osceola County

Rodriguez said he is optimistic about the expansion project.

“I think it’s going to it’s going to help,” Rodriguez said. “Yeah, I’ll be honest with you. I think it’s going to help a lot.”

The Boggy Creek widening project is expected to be completed in 2026.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: