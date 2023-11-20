1 killed, 4 seriously injured in Osceola County head-on crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Lakeland woman was killed and four other people were seriously injured Sunday night in a head-on crash on US 17-92 in Osceola County.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. near Sundown Drive.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 2019 Chrysler Sebring was traveling north on 17-92 when the driver, a 26-year-old Lakeland man, tried to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone and entered in the path of an oncoming 2022 Toyota Corolla.

Troopers said the Chrysler attempted to enter the northbound lane again, but struck the front of the Toyota after losing control.

The Chrysler went off the road and rotated onto the northbound shoulder while the other vehicle went onto the southbound shoulder.

The driver of the Chrysler and two passengers, a 26-year-old Lakeland man and a 40-year-old Lakeland man, were taken to the hospital. A third passenger in the Chrysler, a 26-year-old Lakeland woman, died at the scene.

The other driver, a 30-year-old Kissimmee man, was also taken to the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

