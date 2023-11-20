79º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

1 killed, 4 seriously injured in Osceola County head-on crash

Crash happened on US 17-92 and Sundown Drive

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Osceola County, Fatal Crash
Police lights generic

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Lakeland woman was killed and four other people were seriously injured Sunday night in a head-on crash on US 17-92 in Osceola County.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. near Sundown Drive.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 2019 Chrysler Sebring was traveling north on 17-92 when the driver, a 26-year-old Lakeland man, tried to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone and entered in the path of an oncoming 2022 Toyota Corolla.

Troopers said the Chrysler attempted to enter the northbound lane again, but struck the front of the Toyota after losing control.

The Chrysler went off the road and rotated onto the northbound shoulder while the other vehicle went onto the southbound shoulder.

The driver of the Chrysler and two passengers, a 26-year-old Lakeland man and a 40-year-old Lakeland man, were taken to the hospital. A third passenger in the Chrysler, a 26-year-old Lakeland woman, died at the scene.

The other driver, a 30-year-old Kissimmee man, was also taken to the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email