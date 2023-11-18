Polk County Fire Rescue mourns loss of firefighter/paramedic killed in off-duty crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old firefighter/paramedic who was hired at Polk County Fire Rescue earlier this year was killed in a crash on Saturday, according to a news release.

Brian Herr was off duty when he was involved in the single-vehicle crash before 6 a.m. in the center grass median of Interstate 4 westbound near its exit to County Road 557, not far from Polk City, according to PCFR and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Herr was the sole occupant of the vehicle during the wreck, deputies said.

Herr lived in Wesley Chapel and was a first-generation fire service member, hired at PCFR in March 2023 and sworn in April 14, the release states. After obtaining his fire standards in Chicago, Illinois, Herr relocated to Florida and obtained his paramedic certification at Pasco-Hernando State College. The firefighter/paramedic had been selected to speak as his class representative for PCFR New Hire Class 23-02, according to the release.

Polk County Fire Chief Hezedean A. Smith said in a statement that Herr was just starting out on his career at PCFR.

“Firefighter/Paramedic Herr was an outstanding member of this department. His teamwork and positive attitude shined tremendously during his short time with Polk County Fire Rescue. He will be greatly missed. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers,” Smith said.

Herr is survived by his two sons and his mother.

More information regarding funeral arrangements would be shared at a later date, according to the release.

The crash is still being investigated by Polk County deputies, the release states.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

