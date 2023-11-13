Orange-Osceola state attorney marks first 100 days in office

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain discusses policy changes on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange-Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain will provide an update Monday on his first 100 days in office.

Bain will discuss “an overview of accomplishments, key initiatives and his vision for the future” during a 9:30 a.m. news conference.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended former Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell in August and replaced her with Bain.

Bain laid out a 100-day plan in August, which included a thorough review of previously dropped cases involving “homicide, sex crimes, drug trafficking, and major violent crimes.”

DeSantis said one of the reasons he suspended Worrell was a history of dropped cases and a higher rate of dropped cases than other state attorneys’ offices.

