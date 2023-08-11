New State Attorney Bain lays out 100-day plan pledges to review dropped cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – Andrew Bain, the new Orange-Osceola state attorney appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in the wake of Monique Worrell’s suspension, met with the area’s three major law enforcement leaders Thursday as he worked to establish his administration of the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

Bain met with Orange County Sheriff John Mina, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith and Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, according to a post on Orlando Police Department’s Facebook page.

“As chief of police, my focus has been on reducing violent crime in our community. I look forward to working closely with State Attorney Andrew Bain to make sure together we are keeping violent felons off our streets,” Smith said in a statement in the post.

Bain also released a 100-day plan on Thursday that he said was meant to restore public trust, law and order, and strengthen the office’s relationship with law enforcement.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“With a steadfast dedication to fairness, justice and accountability, State Attorney Bain aims to renew the public’s faith in the criminal justice system while ensuring safety for the Orange and Osceola community for all residents,” said Bain’s office.

Most notably, the plan includes a thorough review of previously dropped cases involving “homicide, sex crimes, drug trafficking, and major violent crimes.”

DeSantis said one of the reasons he suspended Worrell was a history of dropped cases, and a higher rate of dropped cases than other state attorneys’ offices.

In the past, Worrell has said she was not going to prosecute a case if the evidence of the crime was not provable beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Under my administration, this office will not operate on a ‘throw it against the wall to see what sticks’ mentality. We respect the rule of law. We understand what it takes to move a case from probable cause to reasonable doubt and we will not ignore the facts where they are lacking,” Worrell said.

Worrell’s criticism of law enforcement agencies led to an antagonistic relationship with agency leaders, particularly Mina and Lopez. Worrell has accused both men of working with DeSantis to create a case to remove her from office.

Bain, meanwhile, has pledged to work with the agencies to identify repeat violent criminals and “stop them in their tracks,” saying he would enhance communication, coordination and data-sharing.

Bain told prosecutors on Wednesday that he was suspending all state attorney-created diversion programs until they could be reviewed. In his 100-day plan, he said he planned to introduce a new second-chance program to enhance any diversion programs he was keeping.

Worrell’s office had several diversion programs, including programs for juveniles and drug possession cases.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: