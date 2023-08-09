Gov. DeSantis announces suspension of Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday morning announced the suspension of Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell, effective immediately.

“The state of Florida is a law and order state, and that means we support the men and women who wear the uniform who protect and serve. It means we have strong policies to hold criminals accountable for their misconduct. Prosecutors have a duty to faithfully enforce the law. One’s political agenda cannot trump this solemn duty, refusing to faithfully enforce the laws of Florida puts our communities in danger and victimizes innocent Floridians,” DeSantis said. “Accordingly, I am today announcing the suspension of State Attorney Monique Morrell from the Ninth Judicial Circuit, effective immediately. I’m appointing Judge Andrew Bain to take over as state attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit.”

DeSantis was joined by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass and others at the Cabinet Meeting Room at the state Capitol Building, including Central Florida sheriffs Wayne Ivey of Brevard County and Grady Judd of Polk County.

News 6 has reached out to Worrell’s office seeking comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

