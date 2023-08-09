WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Monique Worrell speaks after DeSantis announces her suspension as Orange-Osceola state attorney

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Monique Worrell will hold a news conference Wednesday morning outside of the Orange County Courthouse to address Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement of her suspension as Orange-Osceola State Attorney hours prior.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and ClickOrlando.com will stream it live at the top of this story.

Worrell has spent months defending her record in the wake of high-profile crimes in her jurisdiction, including the February shooting deaths of three people in Pine Hills — 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, 9-year-old T’yonna Major and 24-year-old Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons — and now the shooting of two Orlando police officers in downtown, what began a manhunt late Friday that ended with a fatal shootout in a hotel Saturday morning.

DeSantis, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and others at the state’s Capitol Building earlier Wednesday claimed such crimes could have been prevented under different leadership, adding they now would be under Ninth Circuit Judge Andrew Bain, who the governor said would replace Worrell.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

