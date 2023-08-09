90º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Monique Worrell speaks after DeSantis announces her suspension as Orange-Osceola state attorney

ClickOrlando.com will stream event live

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Ron DeSantis, Florida, Orange County, Osceola County, Monique Worrell, Politics
Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell (FILE) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Monique Worrell will hold a news conference Wednesday morning outside of the Orange County Courthouse to address Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement of her suspension as Orange-Osceola State Attorney hours prior.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and ClickOrlando.com will stream it live at the top of this story.

Worrell has spent months defending her record in the wake of high-profile crimes in her jurisdiction, including the February shooting deaths of three people in Pine Hills — 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, 9-year-old T’yonna Major and 24-year-old Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons — and now the shooting of two Orlando police officers in downtown, what began a manhunt late Friday that ended with a fatal shootout in a hotel Saturday morning.

DeSantis, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and others at the state’s Capitol Building earlier Wednesday claimed such crimes could have been prevented under different leadership, adding they now would be under Ninth Circuit Judge Andrew Bain, who the governor said would replace Worrell.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Watch the governor’s announcement in the media player below:

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email