Here’s what we know about Andrew Bain, the judge replacing Orange-Osceola State Attorney Worrell

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday the suspension and replacement of Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell.

At the same news conference, the governor appointed Judge Andrew Bain to take over as the state attorney for the Ninth Judicial District. DeSantis made the announcement after months of war of words with Worrell, sparked by the Pine Hills shooting in February that killed three people.

Bain, who joined DeSantis at the news conference, said in part, “I will make this office accountable to the community we serve and to ensure crimes, criminals who poison society, cause mayhem and murder, are held accountable under the law.”

According to his biography on the Ninth Judicial District’s website, which has since been taken down since the announcement, Bain has been with the county since 2020 when he was appointed by DeSantis. He has worked on criminal, specialized and civil cases.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

He graduated from Florida A&M University’s College of Law in 2013 with a juris doctor degree. Prior to that, he graduated with a bachelor’s from the University of Miami.

Bain has been part of the Orange County Bar Association and Osceola County Bar Association. He has also served as president for IDignity Osceola, Inc., which is a nonprofit organization in Orlando that helps “the disadvantaged in Central Florida through the complex steps of getting personal identification,” according to its website.

He is also a member of the Federalist Society.

Worrell’s suspension is effective immediately. DeSantis’ move comes days after two Orlando officers were shot during a traffic stop. The shooter, 28-year-old Daton Viel, was killed in a shootout with SWAT after an overnight manhunt.

Viel, who had an extensive criminal history, was one of the cases the governor referenced in announcing Worrell’s suspension.

“One’s political agenda cannot trump this solemn duty. Refusing to faithfully enforce the laws of Florida puts our communities in danger and victimizes innocent Floridians,” DeSantis said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: