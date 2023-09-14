WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Orange-Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain discusses policy changes

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange-Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain, who Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis installed in the ouster of Monique Worrell, will hold a news conference Thursday morning to announce updates and policy changes after one month on the job.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the State Attorney’s Office of the Ninth Circuit, along North Orange Avenue in Orlando.

Bain will be joined by Ryan Williams, chief assistant state attorney, and Jamie McManus, deputy chief assistant state attorney.

No other details about the policy changes were shared ahead of time.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the event live at the top of this story when it begins.

