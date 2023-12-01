82º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Traffic blocked after car strikes pedestrian in St. Cloud

Police are asking drivers to take detour amid response

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Crash, St. Cloud, Osceola County
Lines painted on the center of a road. (Pexels)

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Lanes were closed Friday afternoon in St. Cloud after a vehicle struck a pedestrian, according to the police department.

Police said on social media that the crash happened near the intersection of Montana Avenue and 13th Street.

As a result, the westbound lanes of 13th Street (U.S. 192) were closed while first responders attended to the crash, police said in the statement.

In the meantime, police have asked drivers to take a detour along 10th and 17th streets.

“The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours to conduct the investigation and clear debris,” the statement reads.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email