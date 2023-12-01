Traffic blocked after car strikes pedestrian in St. Cloud

Lines painted on the center of a road.

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Lanes were closed Friday afternoon in St. Cloud after a vehicle struck a pedestrian, according to the police department.

Police said on social media that the crash happened near the intersection of Montana Avenue and 13th Street.

Westbound lanes of 13th Street (US192) are closed as St. Cloud Police and St. Cloud Fire Rescue responds to a crash involving a vehicle vs pedestrian near the intersection of Montana Avenue. pic.twitter.com/lQG6RfVwTQ — St. Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) December 1, 2023

As a result, the westbound lanes of 13th Street (U.S. 192) were closed while first responders attended to the crash, police said in the statement.

In the meantime, police have asked drivers to take a detour along 10th and 17th streets.

“The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours to conduct the investigation and clear debris,” the statement reads.

