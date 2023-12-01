Funeral, vigil scheduled for 5-year-old killed in Orlando hit-and-run crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The funeral service has been scheduled for a 5-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month, according to a release from the family.

The girl — Aiyanna McCoy — was riding in an Uber with her aunt and two sisters on Nov. 11 when they were struck by a silver Mercedes-Benz along North Orange Blossom Trail near Ace Road.

McCoy was killed in the crash, and police later announced a $5,000 reward for any tips leading to an arrest in her death.

On Thursday, McCoy’s family told News 6 that her funeral service has now been scheduled.

The release shows that a viewing will be held on Friday at 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road in Gotha. The family viewing will take place from 4 - 5 p.m., though a public viewing will be available from 5 - 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, the funeral service will be held at 910 Livingston Street in Orlando on Saturday, according to the release. The service will be open to the public at 12 p.m.

Attendees are urged to avoid wearing black, with the funeral colors being pink and white.

Flowers can also be sent to the following address: 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road, Gotha, FL 34734 .

Anyone with information in the hit-and-run is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 800-923-TIPS.

Viewing and funeral service information for Aiyanna McCoy, who died in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

