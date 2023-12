ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A woman was killed Friday when her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree in St. Cloud.

The crash happened on Vermont Avenue near 3rd Street.

The county’s public information officer said the woman was driving north on Vermont Avenue when her car went off the road and hit the tree. The victim’s car then caught fire.

Her name and age have not been released.

No one else was injured.

