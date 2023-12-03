3 dogs, cat killed in Brevard County house fire

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Three dogs and a cat are dead after a house fire in Canaveral Groves on Saturday evening, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the fire on Guava Street in unincorporated Brevard County around 8:30 p.m.

Officials said that the residents were not home at the time of the blaze and it took units about 20 minutes to knock down the fire.

There were several RVs on the property, but crews said they did not know if they were occupied at the time of the fire.

They also said that another dog and cat are unaccounted for at this time.

The home is a total loss, BCFR said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

